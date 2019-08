MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A section of M-59 is closed due to flooding and drivers are being detoured at Mound Road.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Several vehicles were stranded in the water.

No injuries were reported.

A flash flood warning was issued for Macomb and Oakland Counties until 11:30 p.m. Monday.

