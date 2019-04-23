Fourth Street, Lincoln Avenue closed at railroad tracks in Royal Oak until May 6

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue will be closed at the railroad crossings until May 6 in Royal Oak.

The city of Royal Oak's Downtown Development Authority said the roads will be shut down while CN Railroad works on the replacement of rails and uneven decking.

Pedestrians need to be especially aware that these crossings are closed for them as well while construction occurs.

Detour routes include 11 Mile Road and Sixth Street for vehicles and Fifth Street for pedestrians.

