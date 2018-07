FULL LIST: Metro Detroit weekend road construction for July 27-30, 2018

DETROIT - There is a long list of freeway and freeway lane closures to watch out for this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Here is the Michigan Department of Transportation's weekend road construction list for July 27 through July 30, 2018:

I-696:

Oakland County

EB I-696 CLOSED, US-24 to I-75, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m. All EB ramps closed; M10, US24, Lahser, Evergreen, Southfield, Greenfield, Coolidge, M-1/Woodward, Bermuda/Mohawk Detour: SB M-10 to EB M-8/Davison to NB I-75 to EB 696

WB I-696 Service Drive at Hoover, 1 lane open, Sat 6 a.m-2 p.m.

WB I-696 from Coolidge to Southfield, left lane closed, Fri 9 p.m.-Sun 9 p.m.

WB I-696, US-24/Tele to I-275, multiple lanes closed, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 10 p.m.-Sun 8 a.m. AND Sun 10 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

I-75:

Wayne County

NB I-75 at Vernor, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

SB M-85 at I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

NB/SB I-75 ramps to EB I-94, ramps closed, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m. to Mon 5 a.m.

Clay ramp to SB I-75, ramp closed, Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

I-94:

Wayne County

EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, Conner to 75, Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m., and all EB/WB ramps; including 96, M10, I-75, and all others to M-102/8 Mile. Ramp closures begin at 7 p.m., WB closure by 8:30, EB closure by 9 p.m. Detour: WB -WB M-102/8 Mile to SB 75 to WB 94. EB-NB I-75 to EB M-102/8 Mile to EB 94.



Macomb County

EB I-94 at Metro Pkway, right lane closed, two open, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

EB I-94 ramp to Metro Pkway, intermittent ramp closure, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

WB I-94 at Shook, right lane closed, two open, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

EB I-94 at North River, right lane closed, two open, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

EB I-94 ramp to North River, intermittent ramp closure, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

I-96:

Wayne County

EB I-96 ramp to EB I-94, ramp closed, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

W Grand Blvd ramp to EB I-96, ramp closed, Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland County

NB/SB M-1, 14 Mile to Quarton, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 6 a.m.

M-10:

Oakland County

NB/SB M-10 ramps to EB I-696, ramps closed, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne County

NB/SB M-10 ramps to EB I-94, ramps closed, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Forest ramp to NB M-10, ramp closed, Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

M-14:

Wayne County

EB M-14 at Northville Rd, 1 lane open, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.

M-39:

Wayne County

SB M-39, McNichols to Ford Rd, 1 LEFT LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb County

NB M-53 ramp to 18 1/2 Mile, ramp closed, Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wayne County

M-53 ramps to EB/WB I-94, ramps closed, Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

M-59:

Macomb County

WB M-59, Delco Blvd to Van Dyke, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Fri 6 p.m.-Mon 6 a.m.

EB M-59, Van Dyke to Delco Blvd, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Fri 10 p.m.-Mon 6 a.m.

Reminder: Romeo Plank remains closed at M-59 without access to or across M-59.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne County

SB M-85 under I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

US-12: (Michigan)

Wayne County

EB/WB US-12, Gulley to Middlebelt, 2 lanes open, 2 lanes closed, Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland County

NB US-24 ramp to EB 696, ramp closed, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

