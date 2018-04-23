Garfield Road intersection at M-59 to close Monday

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Starting 6 a.m. on Monday, the Garfield Road intersection between eastbound and westbound M-59 will be closed till May 3.

RELATED: Next phase of M-59 (Hall Road) reconstruction in Macomb County to start in February

It's a part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's $60 million investment to reconstruct M-59 in Macomb County.

According to MovingMacomb.org, eastbound and westbound lanes of M-59 will stay open, but northbound and southbound lanes on Garfield Road will be closed at the intersection.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.