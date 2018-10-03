Garfield Road to close at Hall Road for 10 days in Macomb County starting today

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced an update on Monday for the $60 million Hall Road (M-59) reconstruction project between Dalcoma Drive and Romeo Plank Road in Macomb County.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Garfield Road will be closed at Hall Road for 10 days. It will reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Traffic on Hall Road will not be able to access Garfield Road. Detours include taking 21 Mile Road to Hayes Road or 19 Mile Road to Hayes Road.

The project is expected to end in November.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.