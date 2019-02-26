Gas main break affects traffic at 12 Mile, John R roads in Oakland County

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A gas main break is affecting traffic at John R and 12 Mile roads in Oakland County.

Consumers Energy crews shifted northbound traffic on John R Road at 12 Mile Road to the center left-turn lane in Madison Heights in order to repair the break, officials said.

Eastound 12 Mile Road traffic can't make a left turn onto northbound John R Road during the repair work.

The repair is expected to be finished by the end of the week, crews said.

