Gas pipeline work to cause lane closures on Larned Street in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Lanes of Larned Street in Downtown Detroit will be reduced through the end of the year for DTE Energy gas pipeline replacements beginning Wednesday.

VIEW: Traffic map

Work will be completed between Brush Street and I-375. Most of the work will be done during business hours, but some work may occur at night.

The work will reduce Larned, which is a one-way eastbound street, to two lanes with no on-street parking. Commuters are urged to take an alternative route, such as East Jefferson Avenue.

The replacement will require the removal of driveways, sidewalks, and landscaping. It is not expected to impact gas service, but if problems occur, customers can contact 1-800-477-4747 for more information.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.