DETROIT - Gratiot Avenue is closed near St. Aubin Street due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Gratiot Avenue is closed in both directions between East Vernor Highway and St. Aubin Street.

