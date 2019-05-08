Groesbeck reopens at Metro Parkway in Clinton Township after crash

One person was killed in a crash May 8, 2019 at Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A deadly crash Wednesday morning closed both directions of Groesbeck Highway at Metro Parkway and westbound Metro Parkway at Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township.

According to police, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. It appears that an SUV may have run a red light hitting a car and also bring the traffic lights down.

The roads were closed for several hours Wednesday but have since reopened to traffic.

Here is the report from Wednesday morning showing video of the crash scene:

