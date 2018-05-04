Here is an updated list of Macomb County road construction projects

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Here are the updated construction projects for Macomb County as of May 4, 2018.

Construction Project:

New Haven Road from North Avenue to West of 28 Mile Road: Ray & Lenox Township (crossroad culvert replacement complete).

Estimated Start Date: February 12, 2018

Reinitiate Work: April 30, 2018

Estimated Completion: May 24, 2018

Expect Lane Closures during the pavement resurfacing.

Description: Project includes 2.16 miles of hot mix asphalt resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, guardrail endings, pavement markings and a crossroad culvert replacement.

Construction Project:

Pardee Street Bridge Removal over Channel to Lake St. Clair, Harrison Township

Estimated Start Date: March 26, 2018

Estimated Completion: May 7, 2018

Description: Bridge is currently closed to traffic. The structure will be permanently removed and permanent steel sheet pile walls will be installed to complete the channel. Pardee Street will be made into a dead end on both the north and south sides.

Construction Project:

Santa Anna Street & Santa Barbara Street Water Main Replacement and Paving from Millar Road/ Moravian Drive to Nardy Street in Clinton Township.

Estimated Start Date: August 14, 2017

Work will Resume: April 9, 2018

Estimated Completion: June 15, 2018

Description: Project includes water main installation, storm sewer/drainage improvements, HMA base crushing and shaping, concrete approaches, HMA paving and restoration. Local traffic will be maintained during construction.

Construction Project:

Schoenherr Road from 15 Mile Road to 1,900 Feet North of 16 Mile Road including the intersection of Schoenherr and 16 Mile Road, Sterling Heights

Estimated Start Date: March 26, 2018

Estimated Completion: June 30, 2018

Description: Project includes 1.41 Miles of concrete pavement, drainage repairs and upgrades, curb, gutter, sidewalk and ramps, concrete milling and hot mix asphalt overlay and pavement markings. The road will be open to through traffic with lane closures in place during the resurfacing and construction operations.

Construction Project:

28 Mile Road Bridge over North Branch of Clinton River in between Teller Road and Ray Center Road, Ray Township

Estimated Start Date: March 19, 2018

Estimated Open to Traffic Date: June 2, 2018

Estimated Completion: June 30, 2018

Description: Bridge has been closed for several years. The project includes steel pile foundations, concrete abutments, concrete deck, bridge railing precast concrete box culvert, and asphalt bridge approaches.

Construction Project:

M-53 Connector / 33 Mile and McKay Roundabout Project, Bruce Township

Estimated Start Date: September 5, 2017

Estimated Completion: May 15, 2018

Description: Project includes Right turn lane construction along northbound M-53 Freeway, median turn around construction, McKay Road construction, 33 Mile and McKay Road roundabout construction and widening of NB M53 over East Pond Creek. The intersection of 33 Mile and McKay Road will be closed to through traffic. A detour route will be posted.

Intermittent single lane closures on northbound and southbound M-53 (between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.).

