PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Hines Drive is closed between Wilcox Road in Plymouth and Newburgh Road in Livonia due to 'number of bridge inspection issues," Plymouth police said.

Police said it's not known how long this stretch of the drive will be closed to traffic. Wayne County shut it down due to the bridge inspections.

