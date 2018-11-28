Hospital vehicle involved in crash on Inkster Road between 8 Mile, Grand River

LIVONIA, Mich. - Motorists were asked to avoid Inkster Road between 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue for several hours Tuesday night due to a crash, according to Livonia police.

A Beaumont Hospital vehicle was involved in the crash, according to police. The two people in the hospital vehicle are expected to be OK.

Two people in another vehicle involved in the crash have been taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown.

The stretch of Inkster Road was closed to traffic for several hours.

