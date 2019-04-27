How to get around weekend road closures in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - If you are heading to Somerset Collection in Troy this weekend or just passing through I-75, check out these road closures. We will show you how to get around them.

• Southbound I-75 at I-94 is closed until 5 a.m. Monday. Additionally, the I-94 ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed.

You can take the Davison and Lounge freeways to get around the work.

• Westbound M-5 will be closed from Middlebelt to I-275 until 8 p.m. Monday

You can take Grand River or 8 Mile roads to get around the traffic.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.