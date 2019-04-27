Traffic

How to get around weekend road closures in Metro Detroit

Southbound I-75 closed at I-94 until 5 a.m. Monday

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT - If you are heading to Somerset Collection in Troy this weekend or just passing through I-75, check out these road closures. We will show you how to get around them.  

•     Southbound I-75 at I-94 is closed until 5 a.m. Monday. Additionally, the I-94 ramps to southbound   I-75 will be closed.

You can take the Davison and Lounge freeways to get around the work.

 •    Westbound M-5 will be closed from Middlebelt to I-275 until 8 p.m. Monday 

You can take Grand River or 8 Mile roads to get around the traffic. 
 

