I-696 closure in Oakland County postponed due to weather

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday the planned closure of eastbound I-696 between Telegraph Road and I-75 this weekend has been canceled due to the potential of severe storms.

It is unclear when the roadwork has been rescheduled.

