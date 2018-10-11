I-696 construction in Oakland County: Closure between US-24 and I-75 this weekend

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hoping the weather will cooperate this weekend and allow construction workers to finish work on eastbound I-696 between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and I-75 in Oakland County.

That eastbound stretch of interstate will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday and won't reopen until early Monday morning. That's if the weather allows, MDOT said.

MDOT was planning to close this stretch of I-696 last weekend but weather did not cooperate.

Next up is eastbound I-696 between between Telegraph Road and I-275.

"After completing work in this segment (between Telegraph Road and I-75) we will move on to the final segment of concrete repair work, and therefore, the final few full freeway closures," reads a statement from MDOT. "This segment is also on eastbound I-696, only now between I-275 and Telegraph Road. You will find that nightly lane closures will continue on both eastbound and westbound I-696 until completion of joint repair work as long as weather allows."

