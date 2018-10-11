I-696 construction update: MDOT plans project completion by winter, weather permitting

DETROIT - Construction on I-696 between I-94 and I-75 has resumed after a work stoppage, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said.

MDOT said contractors are working to have the "Restore the Reuther" construction project completed by winter. However, the weather will be the determining factor in whether all work is completed this year. Otherwise, lanes and ramps will be temporarily reopened until they can be permanently completed in the Spring of 2019, MDOT said.

MDOT shut down the westbound lanes of I-696 between I-94 and I-75 this past spring for a $90 million construction project. The eastbound lanes remained open, but now those lanes are closed for construction after eastbound traffic was shifted to the newly paved westbound lanes in August. Westbound traffic remains shut down.

MDOT released this statement on Wednesday:

"When we left off we were preparing the base material for the first concrete pour on the eastbound side. In the time since work resumed, that first concrete pour and subsequent pours have been completed as we proceed east from Dequindre Road placing new pavement."

During the next stage of construction, I-696 traffic will have access to Dequindre Road, Mound Road, 11 Mile Road and M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) by way of a temporary ramp off the Mound Road exit, M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and both eastbound and westbound I-94. Access to Groesbeck Highway will be temporarily prohibited in the near future for construction of this exit ramp. Advance notice will be provided for this ramp closure when the date is known, MDOT said.

I-696 closure in Oakland County this weekend

Weather permitting, this weekend will mark the final freeway closure to complete concrete pavement repairs on eastbound I-696 between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and I-75. MDOT said this freeway closure will start at 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12 and wrap up by 5 a.m., Monday, Oct. 15.

MDOT was planning to close this stretch of I-696 last weekend but weather did not cooperate.

Next up is eastbound I-696 between between Telegraph Road and I-275.

From MDOT:

"After completing work in this segment (between Telegraph Road and I-75) we will move on to the final segment of concrete repair work, and therefore, the final few full freeway closures," reads a statement from MDOT. "This segment is also on eastbound I-696, only now between I-275 and Telegraph Road. You will find that nightly lane closures will continue on both eastbound and westbound I-696 until completion of joint repair work as long as weather allows."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.