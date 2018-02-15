I-696, I-75, US-24 undergoing emergency repairs Thursday in Metro Detroit

The Michigan Department of Transportation will have road crews conducting emergency repairs Thursday on eastbound I-696, southbound I-75 and US-24.

Here's what drivers should expect:

EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound:

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN, 3 right closed

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- 2 lanes open, 2 closed

SB I-75 from Coolidge to Crooks:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- ONLY RIGHT LANE OPEN, 2 left closed

US-24 (Telegraph Road) from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:

8 am. to 7 p.m. -- 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

Road work details from MDOT:

Contracted crews will be repairing the worst of the pavement on I-696, I-75, and US-24 (Telegraph), during dry days. Currently, the pavement repairs are planned for dry days, while county crews continue patrolling for potholes. Work will occur during the am and pm rush, in order to get as much done, as possible, during dry weather. At times, only 1 lane will be open. It is quite unusual to try and repair concrete in the winter and requires a variety of efforts and a flexible schedule because of cold and snowy conditions. Additional days will be shared as they are updated.

