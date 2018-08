A semi truck struck a concrete structure on I-696 on Aug. 15, 2018, shutting down the interstate in both directions at Southfield Road. (WDIV)

SOUTFIELD, Mich. - Both directions of I-696 are back open at Southfield Road after closing for several hours Wednesday morning after a semi truck struck the median wall.

Michigan State Police said the truck driver lost control and drove the truck through the center barrier, then struck a utility pole. Debris on the roadway forced police to close the freeway for hours.

No injuries have been reported.

