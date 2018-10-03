I-696 to close from US-24 to I-75 in Oakland County this weekend

A total shutdown of westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 started Friday, April 27, 2018. (WDIV)

Eastbound I-696 in Oakland County will close this weekend, Oct. 5 through Oct. 8, between Telegraph Road and I-75.

Here's the info from MDOT:

CLOSURE START DATE:

Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 9 p.m.

CLOSURE END DATE:

Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 5 a.m.

PROJECT DETAILS:

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, eastbound I-696 will be closed for road work from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-75 through 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour: southbound M-10 to eastbound M-8 (Davison Freeway), then northbound I-75 to eastbound I-696.

Prior to the weekend closure, prep work will require eastbound I-696 to have only one lane open from US-24 to I-75 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. nightly on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and Thursday, Oct. 4.

Additional pavement repair work on westbound I-696 will require having only one lane open from US-24 to I-275 nightly during the following times:

Thursday, Oct. 4: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Friday, Oct 5: 9 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6: 9 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Sunday, Oct 7: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 8: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.