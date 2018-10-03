I-696 to close from US-24 to I-75 in Oakland County this weekend

Eastbound I-696 in Oakland County will close this weekend, Oct. 5 through Oct. 8, between Telegraph Road and I-75.
Here's the info from MDOT:
CLOSURE START DATE:
Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 9 p.m.
CLOSURE END DATE:
Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 5 a.m.
PROJECT DETAILS:
Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, eastbound I-696 will be closed for road work from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-75 through 5 a.m. Monday.
Detour: southbound M-10 to eastbound M-8 (Davison Freeway), then northbound I-75 to eastbound I-696.
Prior to the weekend closure, prep work will require eastbound I-696 to have only one lane open from US-24 to I-75 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. nightly on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and Thursday, Oct. 4.
Additional pavement repair work on westbound I-696 will require having only one lane open from US-24 to I-275 nightly during the following times:
- Thursday, Oct. 4: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Friday, Oct 5: 9 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 6: 9 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct 7: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Monday, Oct. 8: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
