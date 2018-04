DETROIT - Northbound I-75 is closed at Schaefer on Saturday due to a jackknifed semi truck, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The stretch of I-75 at Schaefer only has northbound traffic, which uses the southbound lanes, due to construction. All lanes after closed because of the crash.

MDOT officials said drivers should use M-85 or Southfield Freeway to I-94 as detours.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.