DETROIT - All lanes of both directions of I-75 in Detroit are closed due to a police situation.

The southbound lanes are closed at 9 Mile Road and the northbound lanes are closed at 8 Mile Road.

Traffic can reenter the freeway at 8 Mile Road.

