Traffic

I-75 pothole flattens tires near 14 Mile Road in Oakland County

By Ken Haddad

A large pothole on northbound I-75 caused trouble for multiple drivers on Monday morning.

The pothole, near 14 Mile Road, flattened tires for multiple drivers. Sky4 was over the scene around 8 a.m. At least eight cars were seen pulled over to the shoulder.

Police were on the scene blocking the center lane where the pothole was located. It's unclear when the pothole will be repaired, as a snowstorm moves into the area.

