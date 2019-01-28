I-75 pothole flattens tires near 14 Mile Road in Oakland County

A large pothole on northbound I-75 caused trouble for multiple drivers on Monday morning.

The pothole, near 14 Mile Road, flattened tires for multiple drivers. Sky4 was over the scene around 8 a.m. At least eight cars were seen pulled over to the shoulder.

Police were on the scene blocking the center lane where the pothole was located. It's unclear when the pothole will be repaired, as a snowstorm moves into the area.

Heads up-NB 75 near 14 Mile, potholes affecting roadway. Use caution & slower speeds in area. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 28, 2019

I-75 NB near 14 Mile Road, two lanes closed due to potholes. Avoiding area is advised. Repairs expected to take an hour or longer 🚨 @WWJTraffic pic.twitter.com/ErzmILuihk — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) January 28, 2019

