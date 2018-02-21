Traffic

I-75 reopened at 12 Mile Road after Michigan State Police trooper involved in crash

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a crash Feb. 21, 2018 on I-75 near 12 Mile Road. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich - Michigan State Police have reopened southbound I-75 at 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights after a crash involving a trooper's car near Gardenia.

The freeway was closed for approximately two hours Wednesday morning for the investigation. 

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital. 

State police released a series of tweets about the crash: 

