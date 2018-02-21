I-75 reopened at 12 Mile Road after Michigan State Police trooper involved in crash

A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a crash Feb. 21, 2018 on I-75 near 12 Mile Road. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich - Michigan State Police have reopened southbound I-75 at 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights after a crash involving a trooper's car near Gardenia.

The freeway was closed for approximately two hours Wednesday morning for the investigation.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

State police released a series of tweets about the crash:

Trooper Involved Traffic Crash: On 2/21 at approximately 230 am a trooper assigned to the Metro North post lost control of his Dodge Charger patrol car and struck the inside median wall at south bound I-75 near 12 Mile Road. pic.twitter.com/OZFtR8qI83 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 21, 2018

.The Trooper saw a susipect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and was attempting to catch the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. He lost control and struck the inside median wall. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 21, 2018

.The trooper was transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for his non life threatening injuries and has been released. The patrol sustained major front end damage. There were no other parties involved. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 21, 2018

. There was a second crash in the same area which is unrelated to the patrol car crash. There were no injuries reported for that crash. We were lucky today. Please be careful driving today. Rain and speed are not a good match. pic.twitter.com/HsA8doknwS — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 21, 2018

