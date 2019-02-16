I-75 reopens after 50 ton rock salt spill on freeway causes closure

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road reopened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a truck crash caused a closure.
Troy police said the crash happened after a large truck with a full load of rock salt crashed on northbound I-75 at Wattles Road.
Police said at least 50 tons of rock salt spilled on the roadway. No injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Cleared Crash on NB I-75
Location: NB I-75 at Big Beaver — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 16, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.