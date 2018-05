Both directions of I-75 have reopened at Sashabaw Road after closing Tuesday morning due to a utility line on the freeway.

The telecommunication line was crossing both the northbound and southbound lanes.

A utility crew cut and removed the line from the freeway.

No injuries were reported.

A downed utility line blocks traffic on I-75 near Sashabaw Road. (WDIV)

