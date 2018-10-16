I-75 reopens between 12 Mile and 14 Mile after downed power line

Downed power lines closed both directions of I-75 in Oakland County on Oct. 16, 2018. (WDIV)

Both sides of I-75 were closed Tuesday afternoon due to a downed power line.

Northbound I-75 was closed at 12 Mile Road and southbound I-75 is closed at 14 Mile Road. A power line was resting on a vehicle. The freeway has since reopened.

DTE Energy workers arrived and freed the vehicle.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Some drivers who were stuck in the backup decided cross over to the other side of the interstate.

