I-75 road and bridge repairs start Thursday in northern Oakland County

The I-75 project in Oakland County involves repairing 21 bridges on I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will start a bridge and road repair project in northern Oakland County on Thursday.

Initial work will focus on the section between Baldwin Road and M-24 (Lapeer Road). Two lanes will be open on northbound and southbound I-75 during peak travel times. Both directions of the freeway may be reduced to a single lane on weeknights and at all times on weekends.

Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, the northbound and southbound Joslyn Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed.

Ramp traffic will be detoured using Brown and Baldwin roads to access northbound I-75. Bridge repair will require closing one lane in each direction on Joslyn Road under I-75, and on Baldwin Road over I-75.

Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, around-the-clock lane closures will be put in place on northbound and southbound I-75 between M-24 and Baldwin Road until early August.

The project includes repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Included in the work is resurfacing both direction of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road. The road work includes repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 (Lapeer Road) interchanges. All work on this $21 million investment is expected to be completed in November.

I-75 ramps and lanes on local roads will be closed at various times to accommodate the bridge work. Giddings Road and Featherstone Drive will be closed over I-75 for approximately 30 days with scheduled dates to be determined.

