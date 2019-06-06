I-75 road, bridge repairs in Auburn Hills: Changes to expect this weekend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation expects changes to the I-75 road and bridge repair project in Auburn Hills.
The changes are expected to take effect this weekend, but the timeline could vary due to weather constraints.
- Project involves repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road
- Two lanes open in each direction during high traffic times on weekdays
- All work expected to be completed in November
Starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, the following ramps are expected to close at the I-75/M-59 interchange in Auburn Hills:
- Southbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-59
- Traffic will be detoured west on M-59, then southbound on Opdyke Road back to eastbound M-59.
- Westbound M-59 ramp to southbound I-75.
- Traffic will be detoured to southbound Opdyke Road, then to eastbound Square Lake Road back to southbound I-75.
The following changes will be made starting at 3 a.m. Sunday:
- Northbound I-75 ramp to westbound M-59.
- Traffic will be detoured east on M-59, then northbound on Squirrel Road back to westbound M-59.
- Eastbound M-59 ramp to northbound I-75.
- Traffic will be detoured to northbound Opdyke Road, then eastbound on University Drive back to northbound I-75.
The interchange ramps are expected to stay closed until the end of October.
Southbound I-75 will be down to one lane from Lapeer Road to Square Lake Road starting at 3 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. Saturday.
Northbound I-75 will be down to one lane starting at 3 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. Sunday.
Both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between Baldwin and 12 Mile roads.
