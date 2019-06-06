I-75 road, bridge repairs in Auburn Hills: Changes to expect this weekend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation expects changes to the I-75 road and bridge repair project in Auburn Hills.

The changes are expected to take effect this weekend, but the timeline could vary due to weather constraints.

Project involves repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road

Two lanes open in each direction during high traffic times on weekdays

All work expected to be completed in November

Starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, the following ramps are expected to close at the I-75/M-59 interchange in Auburn Hills:

Southbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-59 Traffic will be detoured west on M-59, then southbound on Opdyke Road back to eastbound M-59.

Westbound M-59 ramp to southbound I-75. Traffic will be detoured to southbound Opdyke Road, then to eastbound Square Lake Road back to southbound I-75.



The following changes will be made starting at 3 a.m. Sunday:

Northbound I-75 ramp to westbound M-59. Traffic will be detoured east on M-59, then northbound on Squirrel Road back to westbound M-59.

Eastbound M-59 ramp to northbound I-75. Traffic will be detoured to northbound Opdyke Road, then eastbound on University Drive back to northbound I-75.



The interchange ramps are expected to stay closed until the end of October.

Southbound I-75 will be down to one lane from Lapeer Road to Square Lake Road starting at 3 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-75 will be down to one lane starting at 3 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. Sunday.

Both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between Baldwin and 12 Mile roads.

