Traffic

I-94 at Middlebelt Road reopens after deadly crash closes freeway

Victim pronounced dead at scene of crash

By Natasha Dado, Dane Sager Kelly - Web Producer

Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a driver March 9, 2019.

TAYLOR, Mich. - The eastbound lanes of I-94 at Middlebelt Road reopened at about 6 p.m. after a fiery crash Saturday closed the freeway for hours.

According to Michigan State Police, at around 12:30 p.m. calls were made about a box truck that was on fire in the wooded area of the right ditch of eastbound I-94 and Ecorse Road in Taylor.  Firefighters were unable to locate the driver.

A search was conducted, and the driver, a 45-year-old man from Detroit, was located and pronounced dead at the scene. 

