I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-75 in Detroit closing this weekend for bridge work

DETROIT - A portion of I-94 in Detroit will close this weekend, weather permitting, for bridge work.

Contracting crews will be demolishing the second half of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) overpass and setting bridge beams at the Chene Street overpass starting Friday, July 27.

This work will require closing westbound I-94 at 8:30 p.m. and eastbound I-94 at 9 p.m. between Conner Avenue and I-75 for the weekend. All lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 30.

In addition to the overpass work, additional crews will be dispatched over the weekend to perform various maintenance operations on this section of I-94.

Detour info:

During this closure, westbound through-traffic will be detoured to westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to southbound I-75 and back to westbound I-94. Westbound I-94 will have one lane open to Conner Avenue for local access. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on I-75 to eastbound M-102 and back to eastbound I-94.

All ramps along eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between Conner Avenue and I-75. Surface street ramps, including all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Nine Mile Road to Chalmers Street will begin closing at 7 p.m,

The following ramps will be closing at 8 p.m. and reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, July 30:

Eastbound I-96 to eastbound I-94,

Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94, and

Northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound I-94.



