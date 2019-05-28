I-94 shooting near I-275: Police investgating after report of shots fired

Eastbound I-94 was shut down early Tuesday morning between Haggerty Road and I-275 following an investigation into a report of a shooting on the freeway.

According to police, at about 1 a.m. a driver reported to police that a dark car pulled along side their car and fired multiple rounds at them, hitting their car. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police had eastbound I-94 shut down at Haggerty Road on May 28, 2019 for a shooting investigation. (WDIV)

Michigan State troopers have been talking with the that driver, who said this was a random shooting and they did nothing to provoke this.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second freeway shooting reported in that area in two days.

