Inkster, 5 Mile roads closing Friday night due to fireworks in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police are warning drivers about a road closure Friday night at Inkster and 5 Mile roads.

The township's fireworks display will start at dusk at Bell Creek Park at 5 Mile and Inkster roads.

The intersection of Inkster and Five Mile roads will be closed from about 8 p.m. Friday until about midnight. Closure and reopening times may change due to the volume of pedestrian traffic, police said.

Inkster and Five Mile roads will be closed out to about 1/2 mile from the intersection within Redford Township.

Parking and shuttle bus service will be available, picking up and dropping off from the Town Hall parking lot at Beech Daly and Elsinore, and from the Western Graham Field parking lot on Beech Daly at Graham.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.