Inkster Road in Livonia between 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue closed for crash

LIVONIA, Mich. - Motorists are asked to avoid Inkster Road between 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue for the next several hours due to a crash, according to Livonia police.

A Beaumont Hospital vehicle was involved in the crash, according to police. The two people in the hospital vehicle are expected to be OK.

Two people in another vehicle involved in the crash have been taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown.

Police said the area is closed and will require a traffic detour.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.