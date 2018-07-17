Inkster Road north of 14 Mile Road to close from Tuesday until Friday

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is set to close Inkster Road north of 14 Mile Road Tuesday.

The closure, on the border of Bloomfield Township and West Bloomfield Township, will last until Friday.

The RCOC is closing Inkster Road to repair a deteriorated roadside bank on the east side of the road. Northbound Inkster Road has been closed since June 15.

A detour is to take 14 Mile Road to Middlebelt Road to Maple Road, back on to Inkster Road, and vice versa.

Northbound Inkster Road will be closed until late July for pavement and curb repair work.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.