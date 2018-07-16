Intersection of Warren and Lilley in Canton Township closed after rollover crash

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The intersection of Warren Road and Lilley Road in Canton Township is closed while police investigate a rollover crash that occurred Monday morning, according to the Canton Public Safety Department.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in at least one serious injury, officials said. No other information was made available.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Investigators are on the scene and will open the intersection as soon as possible.

