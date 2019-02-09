Intersection of Webster and Cumberland closed as crews work to repair water main break in Berkley

The Department of Public Works is repairing a water main break at the intersection of Webster and Cumberland.

BERKLEY, Mich. - The Department of Public Works is repairing a water main break at the intersection of Webster and Cumberland.

Service disruptions are expected on Cumberland from Edwards to Webster and Webster from Wakefield to Coolidge.

Service should be restored by 4 p.m. The intersection of Webster and Cumberland will be closed during the repair.

Residents may experience cloudy water during the repair and for several hours afterward.

This is not unusual and will clear up once water flows have moderated. Residents are encouraged to avoid washing clothes during this time, as the discolored water may stain light colored fabrics.

If you have a water emergency call 248-658-3380.

