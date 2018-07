The intersection of Woodward Avenue and McNichols Road was closed July 26, 2018 due to a suspicious device. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The intersection of Woodward Avenue and McNichols Road has been completely closed Thursday night due to a suspicious device.

The Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad have responded to the incident, joined with Highland Park and Detroit fire departments.

Authorities are asking that drivers find an alternate route through the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

The intersection of Woodward Avenue and McNichols Road was closed July 26, 2018 due to a suspicious device. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.