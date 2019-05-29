John R Road closed in Troy after dump truck snags power line

Crews work to repair a utility pole after a crash on John R Road in Troy on May 29, 2019. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - John R Road is closed at Long Lake Road in Troy after a dump truck snagged a power line, according to officials.

The impact damaged a nearby utility pole just north of Long Lake Road, officials said.

DTE Energy crews are working to assess the issue. Drivers should use an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

The incident happened in the John R Road construction zone, and police are directing traffic away from the area, according to officials.

Authorities expect repairs to last through the evening.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.