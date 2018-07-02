Lane closures on Mound Road in Sterling Heights start Monday

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Commuters will need to find an alternative route for their drives Monday as construction will start on Mound Road.

Construction will close two northbound lanes on Mound Road between 14 Mile and 16 Mile roads in Sterling Heights. Lanes are expected to open on Aug. 24 with an estimated Oct. 10 completion date.

The project will be done in phases, starting Monday when contractors will be closing two lanes northbound on Mound Road from 14 Mile Road to 16 Mile Road. The next phase will be completed after the initial 14 Mile to 16 Mile phase.

The construction includes 3.7 miles of concrete pavement milling, joint repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, drain improvements, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and ramps. Roadway will be open to through traffic with lane closures in place during resurfacing and construction operations.

