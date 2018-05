Eastbound I-96 is closed at Evergreen Road due to a crash. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The local lanes of eastbound I-96 reopened at Evergreen Road after being closed due to a fatal crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The closure began at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday and lasted until around 11 p.m.

Police said the crash was fatal, and the highway was closed for nearly five hours during the investigation.

