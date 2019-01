Road conditions have closed M-59 in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County officials said M-59 has reopened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac after being closed for several hours due to road conditions.

M-59 was closed in both directions, officials said.

Drivers were asked to take an alternate route.

M-59 reopened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Metro Detroit until 9 p.m. Wednesday

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.