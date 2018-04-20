M-59 reopens both directions at Pontiac Lake Road after crash

Both directions of M-59 have reopened at Pontiac Lake Road after closing for several hours due to a serious crash Friday morning.

According to authorities, the Waterford Police Department and Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to a multiple car collision on M-59 at approximately 6 a.m.

A witness told police a 2007 Jeep Compass was traveling westbound on M-59 west of Pontiac Lake Road and crossed over into eastbound traffic. The Jeep sideswiped a Ford pickup truck before colliding with a Chrysler head-on, which struck a Ford Flex, which was also traveling eastbound, authorities said.

Police said the Jeep's driver and passenger, along with the driver of the Chrysler had to be removed from their vehicles by emergency personnel using multiple Jaws of Life tools. The injured parties were transported to a hospital and were considered to be in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.