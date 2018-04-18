Mackinac Bridge closed (again) to all traffic for falling ice

ST. IGNACE, Mich. - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic on Wednesday morning due to falling ice.

St. Ignance police posted to Facebook: ALERT: The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to all vehicles due to falling ice. More information will be provided with any new updates.

The bridge was reopened as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday:

Currently there are no significant weather conditions to report to motorists planning to cross the Mackinac Bridge. When you are traveling in the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for condition updates and for information about things to see and do.

But at around 1:30 p.m., the bridge was closed again, according to MDOT.

The bridge was under a high wind warning last weekend as a winter storm moved through Michigan.

