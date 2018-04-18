Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic due to falling ice

ST. IGNACE, Mich. - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic on Wednesday morning due to falling ice.

St. Ignance police posted to Facebook: ALERT: The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to all vehicles due to falling ice. More information will be provided with any new updates.

The bridge has remained closed with the latest update at 9:30 a.m.

Motorists are advised to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring the conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM 530 or 1610.

The bridge was under a high wind warning last weekend as a winter storm moved through Michigan.

