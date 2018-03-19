Macomb County unveils new interactive roads system

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A new, interactive system being unveiled today will help Macomb County drivers steer clear of trouble and get updates on the roads.

The system is an interactive mapping tool that is yet to be named, but Macomb County is expected to reveal it Monday at 11 a.m.

Some things you can expect to view on it are the state of the roads and current financial situation in regards to being able to fix potholes in the roads or not. It is not known how these will be featured on the tool, but we should known more once it is unveiled.

One of the reasons Macomb County created the mapping system is because of the amount of damaged roads scattered throughout the county. Macomb County takes care of more than 1,700 miles of roads, so this tool is expected to help a great amount.

RELATED

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.