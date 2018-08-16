Major changes coming to I-75 Rouge River construction zone after 76 crashes in 5 months

DETROIT - Distracted drivers have caused so many crashes in the middle of the I-75 Rouge River project that the Michigan Department of Transportation is taking action.

New speed limits, rumble strips and a heavier police presence are just the beginning.

Police said there have been 76 crashes in the middle of the construction project over the last five months.

Many drivers have been seen speeding through the construction zone, so MDOT is working to better protect the workers on the job.

"They're dealing with people that are doing much more important things, in their opinion, than to be driving: looking at their phones or even talking or eating," MDOT's Diane Cross said. "We've all seen it, right?"

One construction worker has been killed, another has been seriously injured and many more have been hit because of bad driving.

Now, officials are knocking 10 mph off the speed limit, decreasing it from 60 to 50 mph.

In an attempt to get people to pay attention, rumble strips will be placed on northbound I-75 near Sibley Street. They'll be before each work zone.

There will also be speed signs alerting drivers to their speed. More Michigan State Police troopers will be patrolling the area.

"Part of this I-75 contract is we're paying for additional law enforcement," Cross said. "Not just the regular shifts, but extra shifts to try to get people to do what they're supposed to do legally, morally, ethically; to watch for other people that are out on the road; to only drive."

Officials said they will also extend the concrete barrier walls, which have been getting hit every day.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.