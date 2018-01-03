Man killed in head-on collision on Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 32-year-old Ypsilanti man was killed Saturday when his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on Michigan Avenue.

Pittsfield Township police said the man lost control of his vehicle while traveling eastbound on Michigan Avenue near Sauk Trail. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on in the westbound lanes of Michigan Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A 55-year-old Pittsfield Township man was driving the other vehicle without passengers. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

If you witnessed this crash you should contact Pittsfield Township police at 734-822-4911.

