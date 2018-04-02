Man killed in rollover crash on eastbound M-14 at Sheldon Road

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - A man was killed Monday morning when his vehicle rolled over on eastbound M-14 near Sheldon Road.
Only one lane of eastbound M-14 was open at Sheldon Road after the crash.
Michigan State Police said a crash investigation revealed the man crashed about 7:15 a.m. His vehicle was traveling eastbound on M-14 when it left the road and rolled over. A witness told police it appeared the man may have suffered a medical issue before the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
State police said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death.
Check: Traffic Map
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.