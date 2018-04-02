Traffic

Man killed in rollover crash on eastbound M-14 at Sheldon Road

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - A man was killed Monday morning when his vehicle rolled over on eastbound M-14 near Sheldon Road. 

Only one lane of eastbound M-14 was open at Sheldon Road after the crash. 

Michigan State Police said a crash investigation revealed the man crashed about 7:15 a.m. His vehicle was traveling eastbound on M-14 when it left the road and rolled over. A witness told police it appeared the man may have suffered a medical issue before the crash. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

State police said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death. 

