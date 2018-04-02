Man killed in rollover crash on eastbound M-14 at Sheldon Road

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - A man was killed Monday morning when his vehicle rolled over on eastbound M-14 near Sheldon Road.

Only one lane of eastbound M-14 was open at Sheldon Road after the crash.

Michigan State Police said a crash investigation revealed the man crashed about 7:15 a.m. His vehicle was traveling eastbound on M-14 when it left the road and rolled over. A witness told police it appeared the man may have suffered a medical issue before the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State police said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.