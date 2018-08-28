Man killed when Ford Focus slams into back of semi truck on Mound Road

A man was killed when his vehicle slammed into the back of a semi truck on Mounda Road Aug. 28, 2018 in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man was killed early Tuesday morning when he drove a vehicle into the back of a semi truck on Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

Police said the Ford Focus crashed into the back of the truck about 2 a.m. on northbound Mound Road near Metro Parkway (16 Mile Road). The driver of the focus was a 20-year-old Sterling Heights man. He was alone in the vehicle.

Police said the truck was stopped at the median crossover when the car slammed into the back of it.

The truck driver was not injured.

Northbound Mound Road was closed for hours at Metro Parkway while police investigated the crash.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920.

