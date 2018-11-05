Man seriously injured in semi-involved crash on 14 Mile Road in Oakland County

Car crushed by semi truck on 14 Mile Road in West Bloomfield Township on Nov. 2. Photo: Jordan Gray

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A serious crash involving a car and a semi truck forced the closure of 14 Mile Road in West Bloomfield Township on Friday morning.

Oakland County Sheriff's Department said an adult male was transported to the hospital after the crash on westbound 14 Mile Road, just west of Haggerty Road.

Westbound 14 Mile Road remains closed as of 10 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the male was the only occupant of the vehicle. He suffered serious injuries, police said.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

